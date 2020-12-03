FAIRBANK — Containers of supplies dot the floor, table and couch of Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High guidance counselor Kate Nitz’s office: a Cricut machine for crafting, a box of tactile items to fidget with while talking, motivational posters, paint cans for accent walls and artificial plants.
A student picks up one of the “fidget” items and talks with Nitz. The conversation lasted longer those in the past, Nitz said.
A teacher takes some of the plants for her classroom, clearing some of the unusual clutter. Other teachers had already painted accent walls in their classrooms, and Nitz has some string lights and lamps available, to create a calming effect.
The items all tie back to general pandemic anxiety relief. The goal is to create an environment conducive to social-emotional learning.
To do that, Nitz purchased a long list of supplies for general mental health using two $10,000 “COVID-19 mini grants” from the Mental Health and Disability Services of the East Central Region that covers Buchanan and Bremer counties and seven other counties to the east and south. Parts of Buchanan and Bremer are within the Wapsie Valley School District
The funds must be used for COVID-19-related services with a mental health or disability services component and “either as a direct result of the pandemic or to address a second-order effect... Proposals that address creative measures and actions will also be considered.”
Funds cannot be used on items budgeted for prior to March 1, 2020, items billable to other funders or other COVID-19 relief grants and programs — such as they cannot duplicate allowed uses for CARES Act funds, according to the grant application online.
Nitz said she intended the items for second-order effects — general anxiety related to the pandemic — and she spoke with Superintendent Dave Larson before starting to purchase.
She tried for an entire “calm room,” but there wasn’t space.
Guidance lessons and counseling materials are part of the grant order, including a social emotional learning yearlong curriculum “mega bundle” and a “growing bundle” for middle and high school counseling.
A couple of new activities will be going on during “Warrior Hour” for students who aren’t needing to take advantage of the multi-tiered system of supports built-in then.
Second semester, she will start a weekly School Counselor Book Club during the Warrior Hour. She has chosen five “relatable” young adult novels that have a mental health component and hopes to use it as a springboard to help students process tough issues without having to experience them. The first book will be “The Astonishing Color of After” by Emily X. R. Pan, about a girl coping with the loss of her mother.
“I’ve put (the book club call) out to all the kids regardless if in-person or online,” Nitz said.
A large TV monitor on the wall of her office will bring faces on Zoom meetings to life — such as for the book club.
There are supplies for yoga, which will be offered not only for staff on two professional development days, but also for students during Warrior hour.
Materials for the "outdoor zen den" raised garden in front of the school will include a hanging egg-shaped chair, swinging chairs, a hammock and a cairn, or stone pile. Students will also paint rocks for the garden.
There’s flexible seating for classrooms, including resistance bands students can wrap around their chair legs and portable recliners that art teacher Jacqueline Faust requested for class.
Other sensory items ordered include weighted blankets.
And she ordered a basket of sanitary items for the girls’ restroom, which are among essentials that food pantries may not carry.