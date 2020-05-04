Wapsie Valley High School FFA adviser and horticulture teacher Wyatt Forsyth is holding out hope to have the FFA Awards Banquet in person yet this summer, but video conference will be his last choice.
The banquet will recognize 13 seniors, and there are 85 total members in the FFA program.
“We really, really need to recognize the seniors,” Forsyth said. “As a first year FFA teacher here,” who is in his second year teaching overall, “I’ve got to give credit to the seniors. They really held the rope and supported me as a new ag teacher. (They’ve shown) good leadership and (been) good role models, and taught me a lot as a new guy.”
To plan the awards banquet, which was initially slated April 26, students have been meeting with him on Zoom since the last week of March.
There is no confirmed date as of yet.
“Students are firm believers in having it in person,” he said. “We want to have it sometime in late June. If we have to have it in July at the Buchanan or Bremer County Fair,” noting, those are the two main fairs where students show livestock, “that’s what we’ll have to do.”
The last choice is by video conference.
“The true recognition I don’t think is there if we do it over Zoom but that’ll probably be our last resort will probably be online,” Forsyth said.
He said he appreciates the Wapsie community because it is a “friendly community, clear expectations, (and) family oriented.”