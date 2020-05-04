Wapsie Valley FFA is holding its plant sale daily, this week only, with ordering online and pickup adhering to social distancing protocol.
Hours are from 3-6 p.m. through this Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Just this week.
The sale began with 1,500 plants, and most have been presold, horticulture teacher and FFA adviser Wyatt Forsyth said Monday. Many hanging baskets remain, including super petunias, calibrachoa and geraniums, at $20 apiece.
Students planted starter plant plugs beginning in late February, watering, fertilizing and caring for them until the school shutdown mid-March to contain the new coronavirus.
About 20 plants are implemented into the aquaponics system, which combines hydroponics, or growing plants in water, with aquaculture, or growing fish and shellfish in tanks so that the plants and animals support each other’s life naturally.
The FFA greenhouse is selling tomatoes and sweet peppers from the aquaponics system.
“It’s been kind of sad that I have to do it myself without my students,” Forsyth said. “I know the sale would be much more successful with the students.”
He said the community has been very supportive.
“The community at Wapsie Valley High School is so strong for the ag program,” Forsyth said. “The second I announced I was selling plants, they did their part and all bought in. Hopefully they pick them up throughout this week. It’s a good fundraiser for our chapter.”
He created a web store through which to order and said “hopefully these will help follow social distancing protocol.”
Here is the ordering procedure:
•You can only order through this online form: https://bit.ly/3ftPehA.
•We have arranged pick up times so no more than five cars will be on site due to COVID-19.
•Pick up will be at the back of the High School by the weight room and shop doors.
•It will be drive-up only and please do not leave your vehicle.
- •Payments will be done in person upon pick up.
•We highly suggest combining orders within your family to keep traffic to a minimum.
•Staff members will maintain social distancing and safety recommendations during each sale as well as wearing personal protective equipment. When you arrive you are to remain in your car and plants will be loaded by staff only.