FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley varsity girls made a strong showing Friday for the amount of fresh-to-varsity faces as they battled it out but lost to Dunkerton in a pre-season scrimmage 29-39.
“We played really hard,” head coach Justin Davie said noting the youth of his team. “We have some experience to gain but haven’t had anybody before tonight who has started in a varsity game.”
The team has benefited from open gym this season and had practiced some drills over Zoom during quarantine last spring.
“The girls have come together as one group pretty well,” he said. “They get along and work together well.”
The real winner of the Ballin’ for the Brave fundraiser, benefiting from the over $400 in T-shirt sales, was the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office.
“They were very appreciative of whatever we can do,” said Davie, who organized the fundraiser, noting the traditional fundraising dinner for this event was canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Warriors were quick out of the gate, but their early 8-3 lead was soon overtaken as the Pirates pushed ahead by six points to end the first. A five-point scoring run from freshman Kate Risse helped the Warriors narrow the gap to four to end the first half 18-22. Despite an early 3-pointer from Wapsie junior Hailey Eitzenhefer, the Warriors were outpaced by five more points in the third. Although Risse answered a Pirates 3-pointer with one of her own to start the fourth and the Pirates ran afoul of Warrior freshman Reagan Barnes, sending her to the free-throw line for 2 points and closing the gap to 29-37, the Pirates took possession and ran out the clock, sinking a last-minute shot to end the pre-season matchup.
Risse led the offense by a long shot with 16, followed by junior Mary Bodensteiner with 4 and a 3-pointer from Hailey Eitzenhefer. Three players contributed 2 points each: junior Ellie Neil, Barnes, freshman Kaliyah Lampe and sophomore Elle Voy.