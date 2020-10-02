Wapsie Valley's Homecoming Pep Rally went off without a hitch Thursday at the Warriors' stadium.
“This year we had to make changes, having to do the pep rally outside,” said Monica Ott, mother of senior football player Tyler Ott, referring to precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wapsie Valley Homecoming King Garrett Barnes and Queen Macey Schmit were crowned, concluding the rally. Barnes is the son of Nicole and Nathan Barnes, and Schmit is the daughter of Jeanne and Curt Schmit. Both families reside in or near Readlyn. 2019 Homecoming King Kiks Rosengarten and Queen Melody Kayser returned for the ceremony.
In place of the senior skit, a competition relay race was held wherein the male athletes dressed in drag and ran 15 yards to the female athletes to have their makeup done before running back.
The team winning the race consisted of senior football players Ethan Oltrogge, Dallas Wittenburg, Kobe Risse and Blayde Bellis.
“Usually we do a mom-son and dad-son skit, so more interaction with the senior football players,” Ott said, noting this year’s event included all fall sports, cross country, football, cheer and volleyball.
Blake Buhr called the auction. More large items were sought for auction this year owing to the outdoor venue, Ott said, although small items were still sold. Multiple activities both athletic and non-athletic donated items with the proceeds returning to their activity.
Among the higher-grossing items of the night were: a football signed by this year’s varsity team; Daryl Rubner won it for $410. Senior Luke Rochford’s family, including his dad Mike who along with Luke helped with the auction, donated a Wapsie Valley 2020 State Basketball Champions lighted sign that the Rosengarten family won for $330. Tipton Cox won a pair of autographed Dan Gable wrestling singlets. Gable, a Waterloo native, is a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a world gold medalist and an Olympic gold medalist.
During team introductions, Coach Marty McKowen spoke about not only “how cool the Wapsie Valley family became” supporting the 2019-20 state championship basketball team at the playoffs despite a limit on guests due to the pandemic, but also said, “I didn’t credit enough to our team — their ability to stay in the moment. They became state champs.”
“Throughout the whole season we were not always the top pick,” 2019-20 Wapsie senior and star player Kiks Rosengarten said afterward. “When we were in the playoffs like (Coach Marty McKowen) said we kept our heads in the game and came out champs.”
Rosengarten’s basketball season at Upper Iowa University is already underway. They are playing with restrictions due to the pandemic and he says so far they’ve been lucky avoiding the illness.
The other members of the homecoming court and their parents are:
•Kobe Risse, son of Nick and Jessica Miller
•Emma Cutsforth, daughter of Dan and Lynda Cutsforth
•Ethan Oltrogge, son of Ron and Denise Oltrogge
•Courtney Schmitz, daughter of Bob and Jenny Schmitz
•Luke Rochford, son of Mike and Molly Rochford
•Kaylee Kleitsch, daughter of Rick and Brenda Kleitsch
•Blayde Bellis, son of Ryan and McKayla Bellis
•Alyxandra Dixon, daughter of Jayson Dixon and Bobbi Deleon.