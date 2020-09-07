Wapsie Valley Schools is partnering with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to provide the BackPack Program to students during the 2020-2021 school year. The program begins this month and will continue throughout the school year.
The BackPack Program is a free program that provides kid-friendly, non-perishable food for students most in need to eat over weekends and breaks when school meals are not available and there may be little or no food to eat.
“Please carefully consider your family’s economic status and determine if this program is something needed by your child(ren),” says a Sept. 4 email to parents from school nurse McKayla Bellis and Shannon Bass with Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “If the BackPack Program is something your family depends upon, please complete the attached registration form,” also available online at www.wapsievalleyschools.com/202499_2. “If you are able to make do without this assistance, please allow this program to be used by others.”
Items distributed in the BackPacks include cereal, peanut butter, juice, fruit cups, pop-top meals, soup and granola bars. The food will be distributed to children enrolled in the program at the end of the school day on Friday.
“Please explain to your child that the food must not be eaten or opened until they are home,” the writers note. “If this happens, your child may lose the privilege of participating in the program.”
Parents and guardians concerned with food allergies need to be aware that BackPack Program items may include ingredients such as nuts, soy, wheat, eggs and milk. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank and Wapsie Valley Schools will not assume any liability for adverse reactions to food consumed.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank strives to include healthy and safe food. All food is labeled and sealed by the manufacturer. While some products might be past the marked best-by date, NEIFB has worked with the manufacturer to ensure they are still safe to consume. If you open an item and notice a problem, please contact the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. NEIFB’s Bass can be phoned at 319-235-0507, ext. 126.