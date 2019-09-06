DENVER — After dominating their Week One contest at home against Clayton Ridge, Class A No. 4 (AP) Wapsie Valley had to come from behind Friday night to defeat Denver, 13-6, at Sharp Field.
The Cyclones (0-2) had the initial lead in the first quarter after forcing the Warriors (2-0) to a three-and-out in the opening possession. Nathan Eggena scored from 16 yards out with 9 minutes, 20 seconds left in the opening frame to give Denver the 6-0 lead after the PAT kick missed.
After each team traded punts, and Warriors quarterback Kobe Risse gave up an interception, Denver was in position to take a two-score lead at the end of the first quarter. However, after Cyclone signal-caller Isaac Besh threw an incompletion, he was hit late, sparking a melee and an ejection of one player on each side.
After the change of ends, Stratton Ferson attempted a 37-yard field goal that fell well short. After each team traded three-and-outs, Wapsie mounted a seven-play, 76-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard dive by Trevor Sauerbrei and set up by a 61-yard pass on third-and-26 from Risse to Brock Beesecker. That made the score 7-6 with 4:50 left before the break.
The Warriors then held the Cyclones to no first downs in the first possession of the third quarter before going four plays and 64 yards to take a 13-6 lead, capped by a Risse pass to Tyler Ott from 47 yards.
Up next
Wapsie will next face North Tama in Traer next Friday, while Denver travels to State Center to face West Marshall.