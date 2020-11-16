FAIRBANK — Wapsie Pines Christmas Tree Farm, located west of Fairbank 3 1/2 miles, has taken on significant changes to make this year’s Christmas tree season safe for everyone when it reopens on Nov. 27, commonly known as “Black Friday.” COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Owner Bob Moulds said building a larger warming shed for customers was a longtime goal on his “bucket list.”
“With all the COVID restrictions needed this year to keep everyone safe, this was the time to build,” Moulds said. “The new shed will have an attached walk through with four different credit card/cash paying stations. Customers will have separate entrance and exit doors, and also the opportunity to pay through a walk-up window if not comfortable coming inside to pay.”
The older sheds will house the roping, wreaths and miscellaneous items.
“We will still serve hot chocolate and cookies, but through a walk up window,” he said. “This year will be different, but we’re doing all we can to keep our workers and customers safe.”
Wapsie Pines Christmas Tree Farm, Fairbank will be open Black Friday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every weekend thereafter through Dec. 13, weekdays from 1–5 p.m.
The six varieties of trees are Scotch, white and red pines, concolor, Canaan and Fraser firs, plus a selection of precut Fraser firs. Each tree is individually tagged and sized with the price. A selection of fresh wreaths, roping, swags, door arches, mailbox covers, crosses and bough bundles will also be available. Maps of the tree farm and saws are provided. There will be helpers to help carry your tree.
“We are anxious to see our former customers and friends and look forward to meeting new ones,” Moulds said. “Your safety will be our first concern, but your family will still be able to have a fun and memorable experience.”