Wapsie Valley senior Emma Silva says her favorite memory of people from high school was cheering in the student section at state volleyball and basketball senior year. Her favorite activity was football cheer because she had the opportunity to cheer and stunt with her friends while watching football.
After high school, she plans to attend Kirkwood Community College to major in nursing then transfer to the University of Iowa.
Her high school honors include National Honor Society.
Activities include football cheer, competition cheer and track and field.
— Mira Schmitt-Cash