Wapsie Valley senior Grace Cutsforth says her favorite memory of people from high school will be (the boys team) winning State Basketball (this year). (Cutsforth managed basketball for four years.)
Her most valuable or favorite activity in high school was All-State Choir auditions “because it was such an amazing opportunity. I never got accepted the two years I participated, but it was so much fun going to all the camps and meeting so many new people that had the same interests as me.”
After high school, she plans to work for a few years until she knows for sure what she wants to study in college.
High school honors include varsity letters for managing football and boys and girls basketball for four years and track and softball for a year. “I was able to make it to State all four years (and) made it to State Speech my junior year.”
Her high school activities included archery, speech, musicals, choir, chamber choir, All-State Vocal Camps, Solo and Ensemble, and managing football, boys and girls basketball, softball and track.
— Mira Schmitt-Cash