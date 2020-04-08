Wapsie Valley senior Katie Sauerbrei will take some fun memories from high school.
“One night in ninth grade I convinced Morgan Biretz that we had a three-page paper due the next day and she was so worried she emailed our English teacher at about 9 that night to ask him about it,” she said.
Softball was her favorite activity “because I will always miss playing and I made a lot of great memories over the years.”
Post-high school, she will be attending Wartburg College to major in business.
High school honors include 2019 Academic All-State for volleyball and four years on the honor roll.
Activities include softball, volleyball, archery, Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society and the Student Improvement Advisory Committee.
— Mira Schmitt-Cash