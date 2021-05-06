Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wapsie Valley seniors were recognized for earning their Silver Cords for volununtarism. Pictured from left are: Dallas Wittenburg, Courtney Schmitz, Ethan Oltrogge, Asa Kelley, Grace Imbrogno and Ayden Cummings.

 COURTESY OF WAPSIE VALLEY SCHOOLS

These Wapsie Valley High School seniors were recognized for their voluntarism in an awards ceremony on Wednesday with a Silver Cord to wear at graduation: Ayden Cummings, Grace Imbrogno, Asa Kelley, Ethan Oltrogge, Courtney Schmitz and Dallas Wittenburg.

 
 
 

