FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley graduate Heath Zuck, who was an assistant football coach for the Warriors during their 2007 state championship season as well as last fall, is moving on to help a college launch a varsity football program.
According to the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan, Zuck was recently hired as the offensive line coach at the Mount Marty College which will make its varsity football debut in 2021.
Zuck was an assistant coach at Wapsie Valley High School from 2002-07. Those teams went 39-14 and won a state championship in 2007. He then spent 10 years at Grand View University in Des Moines, from 2008-17. The new program, which began play in 2008, went 85-32 with six NAIA playoff appearances and won the 2013 national title, the paper reported.
Zuck then went to Wartburg College for the 2018 season and that team advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
He then returned to Wapsie Valley last season.
At Mount Marty, Zuck will reunite with Mike Woodley, who was the head coach and architect of Grand View’s football program from scratch — Woodley was hired as the first head coach at MMC.