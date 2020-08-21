FAIRBANK — The Rosengarten legacy is strong at Wapsie Valley, with Kalvyn Rosengarten getting a State Volleyball All-Tournament Team nomination as a freshman, and her brother, Kiks Rosengarten, leading the Warriors 2019-20 basketball team to a State title. Kalvyn, a sophomore, says the basketball team’s success is motivation for her volleyball team to return to the Class 2A State Championship, a year after losing in it to Sidney.
“It was truly amazing to see Kiks accomplish something so huge in his high school career,” Kalvyn said. “It was always a dream of his, and it made me so happy to see my friends experience that with him as well.
“We are definitely going to use their title as fuel to push through to the last game in Cedar Rapids (state tournament). With a great coaching staff and a strong community behind us, winning a championship is definitely in the works for us.”
Kalvyn is coming off of a freshman season where she was first on the team in blocks with 70 and second in kills with 263 to make for a stark sense of accomplishment.
“I am proud of a lot of things from last year, but the two that stand out the most was getting second at the State Tournament and being on the All-Tournament team as a freshman,” she said.
“It was super exciting for the whole community because Wapsie volleyball hasn’t competed in a championship game since 2009. I loved the energy that our people brought to the U.S Cellular Center. It was an amazing experience for me and I will never forget the feeling.”
Despite a strong freshman season, Kalvyn has her eyes set on taking her game to the next level.
“I am looking to improve on moving the ball around more when I hit so I can become a smarter player on the court,” she said. “Something Coach Heather [Robinson] taught me was that hitting the 10-foot line is fun, but making clever shots to confuse the opponent’s defense is what wins games.
“What she said will always stick with me because it showed me that you don’t have to hit the hardest or jump the highest to be the best player on the court.”
Everyone on the team improving individually in the offseason makes for an expectation to return to State this season.
“My goal is to qualify for State again because who doesn’t want to go back to back?,” she said. “I think we have a really stacked team, and if we work hard enough, taking that title in November will be possible.”
An additional challenge lies ahead this season with staying healthy in the wake of COVID-19. Nonetheless, at the end of the day everyone is just happy to still be able to play the game they love.
“I am looking forward to having a volleyball season in general because COVID took a lot of stuff from us this year,” she said. “So, I am just thankful to be playing again. I am also looking forward to playing with my cousin Lydia [Imbrogno] again this year. She is an outstanding player who is very versatile in anything she does. I’m super excited to see what this season has in store for us.”