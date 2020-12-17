Tyler Ott doesn’t take on easy jobs, which is why he is in this week’s spotlight.
On Wapsie Valley’s baseball team, he’s a relief pitcher, one of the guys called on to shut down batters who have already warmed up on the starter. Last season, he was 2-1 with a save, 21 strikeouts in 18.2 innings and an earned run average of 1.50.
He doesn’t go to the mound off the bench, however. He walks over from shortstop.
On the Warriors football team, Ott is a tight end. Last season, he caught 29 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. He trailed only senior receiver Blayde Bellis in yards. Bellis had 665.
There are no stats for the blocks he threw from the quasi-offensive lineman position, but as two-way player, he was an all-district first team linebacker last year.
In the winter, he shifts to hoops. He is a member of the state champion Warriors basketball team, where he is a key defender.
“Tyler is our shutdown defender,” head coach Marty McKowen said. “Always draws the task of guarding the opponent’s best player.”
Ott pushes himself for the good of his teams. McKowen said he “leads by example — one of the hardest workers on the team.”
Ott and the Warriors take the court next at the Upper Iowa Shootout on Saturday at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m.