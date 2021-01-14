Ball handlers are not safe around Wapsie Valley freshman Katie Risse. The guard is adept at the art of the steal.
Risse leads the Warriors with 31 steals so far this season, which puts her in a tie for sixth in the North Iowa Cedar League-East with two other players: junior guards Taylor Kvale of Dike New Hartford and Madison Michael of Hudson.
Risse’s value to her team goes beyond that, however.
“It’s very tough to play in our conference as a freshman and especially as a primary ball handler,” said Wapsie Valley girls basketball head coach Justin Davie. “She handles the ball a lot and spearheads our attack against pressure. She has grown tremendously in this area and from day one has been a solid outside shooter. She is our second-leading scorer and leader in assists and steals. She is truly an all-around player.”
Risse leads the team in 3-pointers having sunk 15 of the team’s 28 treys.
In the North Iowa Cedar League-East, there are only 14 players that have broken the century mark in points so far this year. Risse is No. 13 with 107.
Her best scoring night came against Don Bosco in the season opener on Nov. 24 when she put in 18.
This past weekend, she scored 16 against Clayton Ridge.
Risse is tied for 16th in assists with 20.
In the fall, Risse played volleyball for the Warriors.