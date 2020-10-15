Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse's 273-yard, three touchdown performance last week against Clayton Ridge put him over the top. With 17 touchdown passes in the truncated seven-game season, Risse edged out Regina Catholic senior quarterback Ashton Cook by one for the most passing touchdowns in Class A.
Risse, the son of Nick and Jessica Miller, quarterbacks a Warriors offense that sits atop Class A District 4 in multiple statistics, including being first in pass completions at 75. The next closest team is Clayton Ridge with 43.
Wapsie Valley has the most passing yards at 1,126. MFL-Mar-Mac is second with 625. Risse threw for 1,115 of those yards. Sophomore Casey O'Donnell tossed in one pass for 11 yards.
The Warriors are third in rushing yards with 1,168, and second in all-purpose yards at 2,798. MFL-Mar-Mac leads that category with 2,991.
Wapsie Valley is second in touchdowns with 36. MFL-Mar-Mac has 42.
Fellow seniors Blayde Bellis with 23 catches and Tyler Ott with 21 have pulled in more than half of Risse's completions. And Bellis, who is second in Class A in touchdown receptions, caught nine of Risse's 17 touchdown passes, including the team's season long 48-yard score against East Buchanan in Week 2.
Risse also gets to hand off the ball to senior Trevor Sauerbrei, who is No. 10 in rushing touchdowns in Class A with 10, and hold for senior place kicker Dallas Wittenburg, who is second in Class A in point after kicks, with 31.
Wapsie Valley (6-1) begins postseason play tonight by hosting Starmont (1-6). Kickoff is 7 p.m.