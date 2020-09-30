FAIRBANK — Josiah Rulapaugh was a Wapsie Valley track and field letter winner who was sidelined this spring when the state canceled what would have been his junior season because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So he sat.
Now, he’s running again as the high school cross country season is cruising along, last week finishing 44th out of 97 runners at the invitational in Grundy Center with a time of 21:15.02. He followed that up with a time of 20:43.5 on Tuesday at the Jesup Invitational, taking 115th out of 156 runners..
"Josiah started cross country as a sophomore so he has a lot to learn but he has come a long ways since then," said Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie. "His work ethic and toughness are hard to beat. He always gives 100% and pushes himself to get better and better."
Rulapaugh's best time of the season so far is 19:25.5, when he finished 79th out of 110 runners at Hickory Grove Golf Course in Oelwein on Sept. 1. It was a dry, fast course.
"He has not only improved as a runner but has made great strides in the weight room," Davie said. "He has made himself markedly stronger in two-plus years. He participates in track as well and had we had a season last year, I think he would have been one our most improved runners.
"What sticks out the most to me is his leadership. He was very quiet at first, but he has become a vocal leader as well as leading by example. His is usually the first one done with a workout and he always sticks around and runs extra with runners that are not done. He is very supportive and encouraging to everyone on the team.
"We have a lot of young runners on the boys side and he is doing a great job showing them the way. I think you will really see his leadership pay off for the program in a couple of years."
Last year, at the state qualifying meet in Cedar Falls, he was Wapsie Valley’s second-highest finisher at 22:01, placing 92nd overall.
State qualifying meets will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, at locations yet to be announced. The first three team and the first 15 individual place winners qualify.