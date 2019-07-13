CALMAR — In the bottom of the fourth inning, Connor Franzen stole both third and then home to cap off a 16-1 win over Postville (0-20) for Wapsie Valley (26-12), sending the Warriors further into the district playoffs.
The Warriors’ Ethan Oltrogge scored three runs. Blayde Bellis knocked in four RBIs, and four warriors each had two hits: Franzen, Bellis, Oltrogge, Tanner Baylock, and Kobe Risse.
Postville's only score of the night came from pitcher Gabe Lorea in the top of the fourth.
Wapsie Valley's Tyler Ott in the bottom of the third launched a ball over the fence for a two-run home run.
Head Coach Tom Joecken was pleased with his team.
“We came out like we should have and attacked," he said. "We are a hitting team. That’s how we are gonna keep playing and get our way down to state is to hit. And we preach that to them.”
He also addressed some of the spots that he thought could be better.
“We have to sure up our defense. Three errors is not good, and we have been preaching that too them to, and we are gonna work a lot," he said. "We work on defense a lot. We just gotta get them to focus more, and make sure they see the ball in the glove and we’ll be fine.”
The Wapsie Valley winning pitcher Baylock in three innings held the Pirates to only one hit, and one run while getting 3 strikeouts. Welcher replaced him in the fourth inning and gave up no hits or runs, with one walk and two strikeouts.
Wapsie Valley will face MFL-Mar-Mac (16-9) in the second round of districts in Calmar at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
|Postville
|0
|0
|0
|1
|x
|x
|x
|1
|Wapsie Valley
|8
|5
|2
|1
|x
|x
|x
|16