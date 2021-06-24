FAIRBANK — The fans made Garrett Barnes smile.
As the new Aplington-Parkersburg pitcher warmed up and he waited in the on deck circle, announcer Blake Buhr wished the senior a happy birthday. The fans then sang.
Then, he joined in the Wapsie Valley rally to complete a doubleheader sweep of Aplington-Parkersburg. The Warriors won the early game 3-2, but had to storm back from a 5-0 deficit in game 2 for a 15-10 win.
The Warriors improved to 12-11 overall and 5-7 in the North Iowa Cedar League-East. The Falcons fell to 1-15, and 1-13.
UP NEXT: the Warriors travel to Gilbertville on Friday for a non-conference game against Don Bosco (14-4).