CEDAR RAPIDS — Gunner Meyer, Blayde Bellis and Kiks Rosengarten each scored in double figures Saturday night to lead Wapsie Valley to a 55-38 win over Edgewood-Colesburg in the Class 1A Substate 3 championship held at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.
“I don’t have the words to tell everyone how excited I am about tonight’s substate victory!” head coach Marty McKowen said on Twitter. “I’m so proud of our team, cheerleaders, fans, coaches, managers and everyone that makes up the Wapsie Valley Family!”
BACK-AND-FORTH
According to the play-by-play provided by the Wapsie Valley Athletics Twitter feed (@WapsieAthletics), the Warriors and Vikings exchanged leads three times in the first half. The Warriors found most of their scoring success on the outside — 12 of their 20 points in the half came from 3-point shots.
Meyer sank two 3-pointers give Wapsie Valley and Rosengarten muscled in a layup for an 8-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the game seemed to be going south for the Warriors as the Vikings opened the second with a 11-3 run to take a 16-11 lead.
The Warriors responded with a 9-2 run, which included another 3-pointer by Meyer and one from Kobe Risse. The game was tied at 20 at the half.
TAKING CONTROL
The Warriors would make three more 3-pointers in the second half, but their inside game came alive. Rosengarten opened the half with a contested layup to, which gave the Warriors a lead they would not surrender. Rosengarten scored 10 points in the half from the lane and the line.
The third quarter also saw Bellis sinking two consecutive 3-pointers. He scored 8 of Wapsie Valley’s 19 points in the quarter. Risse also sank his second 3-pointer.
Bellis opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a steal and a sprint across court to a layup. A subsequent layup by Parker Landsgard put the Warriors up by 11 points, 43-22. The Vikings didn’t get any closer than 9 points the rest of the way.
“I love this community. Been dreaming about this since I was a little kid,” Bellis tweeted after the game. “None of it would be possible without the fan support. See you guys at the well!”
BY THE NUMBERS
Meyer led Wapsie Valley in scoring with 13 points, followed by Bellis and Rosengarten with 12 apiece, Risse with 11, Tyler Ott with 5 and Landsgard with 2.
Defensively, Wapsie Valley kept all but one Viking from getting into double figures, Riley Ashline led his team with 11.
The Warriors put up an aggressive defense, with Meyer blocking four Edgewood-Colesburg shots while Rosengarten blocked three.
Rosengarten led in rebounding with 13, followed by Kobe Risse and Tyler Ott with five apiece.
Edgewood-Colesburg finishes its season at 15-10.
UP NEXT
The first round of the State Tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 9. Wapsie Valley, now with an overall record of 18-7, will find out Monday, March 2, who they will play.
The other Class 1A state qualifiers are Bishop Garrigan of Algona (22-2), Lake Mills (23-2), Springville (20-5), Montezuma (23-2), West Fork, Sheffield (23-2), Martensdale-St. Mary’s (23-2), and St. Mary’s, Remsen (22-3)
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 8 12 19 16 — 55
E-C 5 15 10 8 — 38