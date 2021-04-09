WAVERLY — Gunner Meyer won the high jump (5-8) by two inches to pace the Wapsie Valley Warriors, who scored 56 points to place seventh on Thursday at the Dave Sage Relays at Waverly-Shell Rock.
All seven relays scored points, with the shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.44) winning the gold by 0.03 seconds and the 400 relay (44.75) losing the gold by 0.01.
Traeton Sauerbrei placed fourth in the 100 (12.33) and eighth in the 200 (25.34), and Brody Stark was seventh in the 110 hurdles (18.32). Brady Sauerbrei was sixth in the high jump (5-2). Luke Rochford was eighth (113-5) in the discus.