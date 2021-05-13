FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley Center for Advanced Professional Studies team had a celebration Tuesday of their achievements. This CAPS showcase gave associates the opportunity to share what they had worked on and how they had grown professionally throughout the semester.
Associates also celebrated their achievement of earning a $1,000 grant from UScellular, in a presentation during the showcase at Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Fairbank.
Here is a look into each associate’s projects.
• Currently Olivia Oldfather and Elly Schares are working with VanDaele Insurance to create new marketing. They are updating current marketing strategies as well as making new ways to reach customers. Some of the media Olivia and Elly are currently working with are Facebook, a new website with updated pictures, and business cards for the agents.
• Garrett Barnes is finding new discoveries in the business field while working within the CAPS program. He is currently working on a video to promote the CAPS program. Garrett has learned a lot from the CAPS program that he didn’t expect to, and wants to share that with future CAPS associates.
• D’laynee Ritter has had and plans to have many placements within different classrooms throughout the Wapsie Valley Elementary school. Through visiting these classrooms she has learned that she enjoys working within the special education/behavioral classroom. Classrooms that D’laynee has visited include Fairbank’s fourth-grade classroom, Fairbank’s special education and special behavioral classroom, and Readlyn’s sixth grade classroom.
• Olivia Hershey and Asa Kelley have worked with the Superintendent of Wapsie Valley, Mr. David Larson, to create new signs for the exterior of the school and district staff t-shirts. They have offered their input as well as added different designs to the current option for exterior signage. Olivia and Asa have also sent out surveys and requested feedback for district staff to create a shirt that all of them will enjoy.
• Asa Kelley has also been working with the elementary general music teacher, Ms. Lyn Howerzyl, to get experience for the field he is planning on going into.
• Kaylee Kleitsch and Makenna Porath are currently working with the Bremer County Conservation to create a nature playscape. They have been working on creating a list of materials and a price list for this project. Kaylee and Makenna hope to gather actual materials to bring to the Tripoli Conservation Office to start the process of building the playscape.
• Sydnie Martin and Christopher Tibbott have started working on the process of building a bike trail with a survey. They have created a survey for Fairbank residents to share their thoughts on this addition to Fairbank. They are hoping that this project will be able to be almost fully designed and created by the CAPS team in future semesters.
• Sydnie has also created quarter zip sweatshirts for the CAPS team.
• Christopher has also partnered with Olivia Hershey to build an after hour pick-up box for the United Way in Waverly.
With a new semester of CAPS associates right around the corner, the instructor, Haley Tiedt, is always looking for new projects. If you have any projects, or want to help out please contact Haley Tiedt at htiedt@wapsievalleyschools.org.