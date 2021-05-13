FAIRBANK – The Wapsie Valley Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) received a $1,000 sponsorship from UScellular’s Community Connections program.
The new-to-the-district Wapsie Valley CAPS program is a collaboration between business professionals and students. Seniors and juniors enrolled in the program receive professional training and are provided with projects to assist local businesses while honing professional skills necessary for the next step after high school. Innovation and problem solving, in addition to the professional skills and career exploration described, are the four CAPS pillars.
Wapsie Valley CAPS signed up on UScellular’s website. Within 14 days, Wapsie Valley CAPS rallied their friends, families and social followers to complete digital activities, such as watching a video or following UScellular on its social channels that earned them the money.
The Community Connections program provides sponsorship support to STEM programs, sports teams, marching bands, dance teams, arts and a variety of other groups. Since launching the program in 2015, UScellular has awarded more than $1.4 million to 3,100 groups nationwide to support their needs from equipment purchases to field trips.