FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley CAPS was named one of the 22 STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program models for 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council have announced. The program brings together schools and businesses to create outstanding STEM learning experiences that prepare students for exciting, in-demand careers.
The STEM Council Executive Committee voted unanimously to award 22 new or expanded partnerships — Wapsie Valley CAPS among them — “up to $25,000 each,” per a news release. Participating employer partners contribute to a dollar-for-dollar match with some going above and beyond the cost-share requirement. The awards can be used for the curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing the work-based learning environment.
“CAPS provides so many opportunities for student associates they may not typically seek out,” WV CAPS instructor Haley Tiedt said. “While they may choose to work on a project in a specific area, the STEM focus is included in every project. Whether it’s learning a new technology to develop a product for a client, mathematics for figuring dimensions in design of a project or even working with businesses in the science field. Students don’t necessarily know they are working on a STEM project, but it’s involved in so many businesses, they are bound to be gaining experience in the field.”
The basis of CAPS (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) is taking students out of the traditional classroom setting and immersing them in a business environment and encouraging innovation while developing professional skills, problem solving and expanding career exploration opportunities. All of these skills are crucial for success after graduation, be it in a college setting or in the workforce. The CAPS mission statement is Preparing ALL Students for Their Purpose.
The STEM Best Program supports school-business partnerships that allow teachers and industry professionals to work side-by-side on curriculum and projects that give students actual workplace experience. In the projects, students also gain an understanding of the opportunities and required skills for careers in STEM fields.
With the addition of these 22 awards, 80 programs have been created since STEM BEST launched in 2014.