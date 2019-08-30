Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sauerbrei

Wapsie Valley junior Trevor Sauerbrei turns the corner and sprints along the sideline Friday night in Fairbank against Clayton Ridge.

 CHRIS BALDUS | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

FAIRBANK — In a night of big scoring plays, Jordan Rubner’s was the longest for Wapsie Valley.

Clayton Ridge, already down 39-7, and decided to try to punch in the touchdown on a 4th and goal pass. The 5-foot, 9-inch tall junior snatched the pass and sprinted 99 yards to the other end zone.

In the end, the Warriors opened the 2019 season with a comfortable 52-13 win over visiting Eagles.

The way the game started was not indicative of how it turned out. After junior running back Trevor Sauerbrei plunged into the end zone on a 4th-and-1 rush to score Wapsie Valley’s first touchdown of the season, a Warrior mistake at their own 2-yard line led to Clayton Ridge’s first. Eagles senior Nathan Helle jumped on a bobbled snap for the touchdown.

Both extra point kicks were good and at 6:31 of the first quarter the score was knotted at 7-7.

Then, the rest of the first half went like this:

Wapsie Valley’s junior quarterback Kobe Risse hits junio Blayde Bellis for a 44-yard passing touchdown. The kick fails.

Risse connects with Bellis again, this time for a 33-yard passing touchdown. Junior kicker Tyler Ott’s extra point is good.

Then Sauerbrei breaks free for a 67-yard touchdown run. The point-after kick is no good.

Sauerbrei follows that up with an interception that he takes in 40 yards for a touchdown. The kick misses and Wapsie Valley closes out the first quarter with a 32-7 lead.

The second quarter opens with Wapsie Valley senior Brock Beesecker returning a punt 68 yards for the score. Junior Dallas Wittenburg kicked the extra point.

Then Rubner did his thing, and Wittenburg added another PAT, and Wapsie led 46-7 at the half.

Beesecker opened the scoring in the third quarter with a 13-yard rushing touchdown. The kick missed.

Then, Clayton Ridge put up the last score of the night about halfway through the fourth quarter, senior Cody Kulper broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run. The Eagles’ two-point conversion failed.

UP NEXT

Wapsie Valley travels to Denver next Friday.

