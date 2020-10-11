WAVERLY – Kobe Risse threw for three touchdowns to help lead Wapsie Valley to a 49-6 win at Clayton Ridge on Friday to close out the regular season.
The Warriors (6-1) led 35-6 at halftime.
Risse, a senior, completed 15-20 passes for 273 yards on the night. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei rushed for 173 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Classmate Jordan Rubner also rushed for a touchdown.
Senior wide receiver Blayde Bellis finished with six catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Classmate Tyler Ott also had six catches for 95 yards and a score.
Sauerbrei led the Warriors with 4.5 tackles, including four solo stops. The Warriors had two interceptions.
Wapsie Valley hosts Starmont (1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday to open the Class A playoffs.
Wapsie Valley .... 14 21 7 7 – 49
Clayton Ridge .... 0 6 0 0 – 6