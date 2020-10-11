Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY – Kobe Risse threw for three touchdowns to help lead Wapsie Valley to a 49-6 win at Clayton Ridge on Friday to close out the regular season. 

The Warriors (6-1) led 35-6 at halftime. 

Risse, a senior, completed 15-20 passes for 273 yards on the night. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei rushed for 173 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Classmate Jordan Rubner also rushed for a touchdown. 

Senior wide receiver Blayde Bellis finished with six catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Classmate Tyler Ott also had six catches for 95 yards and a score. 

Sauerbrei led the Warriors with 4.5 tackles, including four solo stops. The Warriors had two interceptions. 

Wapsie Valley hosts Starmont (1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday to open the Class A playoffs.  

Wapsie Valley .... 14 21  7 7 – 49

Clayton Ridge ....   0  6  0 0 – 6 

