DES MOINES — Luke Recker knew what he needed to do. So he went out and did it.
Six days after the East Buchanan senior beat Starmont’s Louis Hamlett for the Class 1A District 3 220-pound championship, Recker topped the junior, 7-1, in Class 1A’s first round Thursday during the State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena.
Recker beat Hamlett, 5-0, for the district championship.
“I knew what he was trying to do, and he knew what I was trying to do,” Recker said. “I just had to try and counter what he did and get my offense in. This is about what I was expecting.”
Recker (40-2) jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first period courtesy of a last-second takedown. He then added a second-period escape from the bottom and another takedown for the final scoreline.
Recker attempted to turn Hamlett but couldn’t, while Hamlett never got Recker to the ground.
Recker and TJ Lau (42-1) accounted for half of the Buccaneers’ contingent moving on.
Lau bested Pekin’s Cael Baker, 4-1, at 152 to advance. Lau picked up a pair of first-period takedowns to build his lead and spent the next four minutes dancing and countering with Baker.
Wapsie Valley’s young duo of Easton Krall and Dawson Schmit also advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals. Both 29-3, the sophomore Schmit and freshman Krall pulled out bonus-point wins.
Krall earned a 13-1 major decision over Ogden’s Kolton Munson at 106 pounds. After a scoreless first period, Krall started in the top position and earned five total near-fall points in a 30-second timeframe. He added another takedown later for a 7-1 lead after four minutes.
Krall picked up the bonus in the third. He escaped after opening on the bottom, then picked up a takedown and three near-fall points.
Schmit led South Hamilton’s Keyton Remsburg 10-0 in the third when Schmit earned the pin. He jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first, added three in the second and picked up two on a quick takedown in the third before the pin.
Starmont’s Hamlett is still alive after he eked out a 3-2 win against West Monona’s Megaeska Kalskett. Kalskett led 2-1 after the first period, and the score was still the same late into the third. But Hamlett twisted and turned enough to earn a two-point reversal and the win.
“That’s important. Louis fought back in the third period, got a reversal and put the kid to his back,” Starmont head coach Jake Munger said. “Usually when Louis puts a kid on his back, he doesn’t get off. I’m proud of his effort.”
Hamlett was the only Stars wrestler to advance. Junior Bowen Munger went 0-2 to end his season at 38-4. Munger trailed 3-0 in his 170-pound opening-round match against Regina’s Aidan Udall, but took a 4-3 lead with 14 seconds left. He was assessed a penalty point a couple seconds later and Udall earned an escape with two seconds on the clock to recapture the win.
Akron-Westfield’s Lane Kenny led from start to finish in their consolation round match and knocked Bowen out with an 11-4 decision.
“Bowen came in with some pretty high goals, so it was tough losing a first-round match like that on a last-second call,” coach Munger said. “It’s tough to come back from that, and he just looked real flat in the consolation. It didn’t work for him, but he has another year.”
“Both our guys, I thought, were a little sluggish to start. They have to get going in matches and score early. It’s tough down here, it’s a tough tournament. You have to be ready to go.”
East Buchanan’s Tate Fults (18-6) went 0-2 at 170 pounds, and Buccaneers teammate Cody Fox (17-3) also went 0-2.
Sumner-Frederick’s duo of Trace Meyer (106 pounds) and Kyle Kuhlmann (195) each went 0-2 to bow out of the tournament. Still, head coach Jeff Meyer wasn’t too disappointed.
“We got two young guys down here, their first opportunity to come,” coach Meyer said. “The thing is, I’m proud of the guys for the way they battled. It was just tough sledding.”
Trace (26-8) was battling a hamstring injury all week, according to coach Meyer. He fell, 6-1, in the opening round and 13-0 in the consolation.
“Trace had a close match that first round. He had his opportunities, was in on a lot of shots and was just unable to finish,” the coach added. “Trace got hurt at district and we fought through it the whole week. When you’re not at full strength, it’s tough to put forth your best performance, especially at state.”
Kuhlmann (21-9) came in undersized, according to his coach, and the freshman earned “more experience” to build on.