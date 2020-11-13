The Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Board members have canceled this year’s annual dinner/auction in favor of a remote fund drive they are terming an un-dine/un-auction, “since we can’t gather in person without the strong possibility of putting each other’s health at risk,” according to a letter.
To donate by PayPal or credit card until Dec. 31, follow the link at wapsievalleyschools.com/198355_2. The letter did not mention checks. The Wapsie Valley Education Foundation is at P.O. Box 203, Fairbank, IA 50629.
Here’s a sampling of what these funds have gone to prior: microscopes, iPads, literacy week books, dry erase tables, incubators, ELP program robotics, science kits, pre-k play equipment, flexible seating, music curriculum and instruments, Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum and Camp EWALU trips.