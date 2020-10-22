FAIRBANK — After reviewing various forms of bullying with Wapsie Valley counselor Kate Nitz, eighth-graders worked partly through a series of puzzles on the subject in hopes of solving them and exiting the “bullying escape room” on Friday, Oct. 16.
“The students… identified the different types of bullying (social, cyber, mental, verbal, and physical) in each situation,” said counselor Kate Nitz. “They had to also identify positive ways to stand up to bullying and the difference between being a bystander and an upstander.”
One scenario in photos posted to social media dealt with cyber bullying.
“You see someone post an embarrassing picture of a girl at school who gets picked on,” the example read. “There’s a mean caption and lots of people are liking it.” A student matched it with the response: “Send the person a message and ask them to take the post down.”
In one puzzle, students had to answer whether something was bullying. Some were clearly hurtful, such as: “Bridget waits at the corner in the mornings for Briana to walk by, (then) whispers ‘Go kill yourself.'”
Which, to be clear, is the kind of action the guidance activity ultimately aims to prevent.
“October is Bullying Prevention and Awareness month, so I thought this would be the perfect time and activity for the kids to try,” Nitz said.
Students had to solve six varying puzzles in sequence. Solving each puzzle correctly yielded a word, and the seventh activity was to unscramble the words to form a sentence about bullying prevention.
“The pressure or suspense factor was trying to be the first team to complete the entire puzzle and be the first group to escape the room,” Nitz said. “The class was split into pairs and none of the pairs made it out of the escape room during the class period. It will take an additional period to work through the remaining puzzles… in the near future.”
So no spoilers.
“I heard several mention ‘I didn't know that was bullying,’” Nitz said. “I think the lesson overall was well received by the kids, they seemed to be engaged and really having fun with the puzzles while simultaneously reviewing and learning about bullying.
“One student said ‘I've never seen or heard this happen here’ after reading through the scenarios,” she said. “That was refreshing to hear.”