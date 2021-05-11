FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley Elementary students from the Fairbank and Readlyn schools combined in concert Monday, May 10 in the Junior-Senior High Gym north of Fairbank to share with the public for the first time due to pandemic precautions selections they had been working on this year.
This included vocal and instrumental selections from levels K-6. Vocal music students played instruments such as recorders under direction of Lyn Howerzyl. Spectators also heard from the fifth- and sixth-grade bands under direction of Emily Redden.
Howerzyl presented flowers to Elementary Principal Dana Harskamp, who Howerzyl said will leave the district at the end of the school year.
“We wanted to honor Mrs. Harskamp. She has taught all of us so many things. We wanted to find a song that was beautiful, unique and that our kids really loved to sing,” Howerzyl said. They chose “The Owl’s Lullaby,” a 140-year-old song credited in the Library of Congress to White, Smith & Co., Chicago, 1881. The arrangement they sang was credited to Stan Jones, who was attributed as the author on a 1952 Jimmy Boyd 78-RPM record.
Howerzyl continued, “We are dedicating this song to Mrs. Dana Harskamp. We love you and we thank you for everything you have given to our school.”
Howerzyl demonstrated how
students had delved into music theory as fourth-graders launched into “The Four Chord Song.” The song featured several popular songs dating from the 1970s to the 2000s that Howerzyl simplified to highlight that they used variations on the same four-chord progression — C, G, A minor and F, she said afterward. The fourth-graders wrapped up with a full run through “Take Me Home (Country Roads)” by John Denver. On the second repetition, she invited the audience to join in. The lines from the song medley, often including the titles, were:
“Can you feel the love tonight? It is where we are.” (1994, Elton John)
“Forever young, I want to be forever young.” (1984, Alphaville)
“You’re beautiful. You’re Beautiful. You’re beautiful, it’s true.” (2004, James Blunt)
“I can’t live — with or without you.” (1987, U2)
“Just a small-town girl, livin’ in a lonely world. Took the midnight train goin’ anywhere.”
And the chorus from the same song.
“Don’t stop believin’ — hold on to that feelin’. Street lights, people. Oh.” (1981, Journey)
“Country roads, take me home to the place I belong. West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads.” (1971, John Denver)
“Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be. Whisper words of wisdom, let it be.” (1970, The Beatles.)
“I won’t hesitate no more, no more it cannot wait, I’m yours.” (2008, Jason Mraz)
“Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you. Whatever it takes, or how my heart breaks, I will be right here waiting for you.” (1989, Richard Marx)