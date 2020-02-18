Wapsie Valley elementary schools in Fairbank and Readlyn will host concurrent open houses on Monday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-6 p.m. for parents and guardians to register preschool and kindergarten students for the 2020-2021 school year.
Enrollment is for all-day preschool and all kindergarten programs including transitional kindergarten. Children must be age 4 on or by Sept. 15 to register for preschool and 5 by the same time for kindergarten.
Enrollment forms can be picked up from the schools or filled out from www.wapsievalleyschools.com. When complete, they may be brought to enrollment night or mailed to the school.
Fairbank Elementary is at 311 N. Fifth St., Fairbank, 50629, phone 319-635-2071. Readlyn Elementary is at 200 E. Fourth St., Readlyn, 50668, phone 319-279-3323.