Students from the Wapsie Valley FFA enjoyed presenting, showing, and helping out at the Buchanan and Bremer County Fairs this summer during various events. Buchanan’s fair was held July 1-7 in Independence, while Bremer held theirs July 28 – Aug. 3 in Waverly.

If you attended either of the fairs, you could find FFA members helping escort queen candidates, working in the Cattlemen’s booths, Grandstand Concessions, FFA Tenderloin Meal, Pedal Pull, or caring for and showing their livestock.

We had three of our own students run for Fair Queen between both counties. From Buchanan, Lydia Martins and Kaylee Kleitsch went through the interview process while Bremer had Anna Richards and Britney Shover running. Lydia Martins was awarded Princess from Buchanan County.

There were many different members that helped out during those two weeks.

Courtney Schmitz said, “Some might think working concessions for hours would be awful, but working with these great people makes time go fast!”

Another student, Dallas Wittenburg, worked the Bremer Cattlemen’s booth every day of the week this year. When asked why, he said, “Cattlemen’s was a fun, fast paced environment. We got the opportunity to work with many nice people and it was a great way to volunteer and serve hundreds in the community. The Cattlemen’s Association was very appreciative of the extra help during lunch hour when it got busy.”

The Wapsie Valley FFA extends a huge thank-you to everyone that volunteered their time and effort to make the fairs run as smoothly as possible.

Results of the livestock shows are listed below.

Buchanan Beef Show

Bryce Kleitsch — Continential Cow/Calf Pairs — Blue; Crossbred Steers — Blue

Buchanan Dairy Show

Reily Richards — Holstein Intermediate Calf — Reserve Champion

Hannah Miller — Holstein Senior Calf — Reserve Champion

Anna Richards — Holstein Junior Yearling — Champion

Buchanan Swine Show

Lydia Martins — Breeding Gilts – Reserve; Gilt – Blue (2); Barrow – Blue; Pen of Two — Blue

Buchanan Horse Show

Katie Mortenson — Halter — Champion; Three Year Old and Older Mare — Champion; Sr Barrels — Champion; Sr Texas Flag Race — Champion; Sr Speed Race — Champion; Sr Poles — Champion; Sr Keyhole — Champion; Trail Class — Blue; Sr Western Pleasure — Champion

Buchanan Meat Goat Show

Lydia Martins — Full Blood, 12-24 Months, Never Freshened — Champion; Full Blood, 4 Years and Older — Champion; Percentage/Commercial, 0-6 Months — Blue; Pen of Two Breeding Stock, Commercial — Reserve Champion; Senior Showman — Champion

Bremer Beef Show

John Ebaugh — Champion Rate of Gain; Dairy Market Steers — Blue; Scramble Calf — Blue; Bremer County Born and Raised — Blue

Julia LaRue — Dairy Market Steers — Blue; Bremer County Born and Raised Steers — Blue; Market Beef Heifers (All Breeds) — Blue

Karrisa Michael — Scramble Calf — Blue; Bremer County Born and Raised Steers — Blue

Britney Shover — Bremer County Born and Raised Steers — Blue; Shorthorn Plus Breeding Heifer — Blue; Feeder Heifer Calves (All Breeds) — Blue; Feeder Steer Class — Blue

Bremer Dairy Show

Luke Koepke — Breed Junior Champion, Jersey; Jersey — Blue

Bremer Poultry Show

Julia LaRue — Brown Egg Layers — Red; Brown Egg Layers — Champion; American Hen — Champion Overall

Karissa Michael — Miscellaneous Cockerel — Blue; Asiatic Hen — Red

Britney Shover — Bantam Old Drake – Blue (2); Young Drake Heavyweight – Blue (2); Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged Rooster — Red; Old Drake Medium Weight — Blue; Old Duck Heavyweight – Blue (2); Bantam Single Combed Clean Legged Hen — Blue; Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship

