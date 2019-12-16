On Friday, Nov. 29, some Wapsie Valley FFA members spent the morning in both Readlyn and Fairbank elementaries. While they were there, FFA members taught 3rd through 6th graders about corn and its significance in agriculture.
Members went over where corn is grown, what it is used in, and it’s importance. The students were amazed to find out that corn is grown in all 50 states and is used in so many everyday items. They also got to participate in some fun activities to learn even more about corn and review the information they learned.
FFA members love being able to educate the youth about agriculture, and look forward to this event every year. While it does teach elementary students in the Wapsie Valley community about agriculture it also grows public speaking and leadership skills in the FFA members who participate.
When asked why she thinks Food For America is an important Elle Voy, a freshman FFA member, said “It’s a fun opportunity to connect with potential future FFA members and to educate them on an industry that is so important to this community.”
This day was also the start of the annual poster contest for the Wapsie Valley 3rd through 6th graders. On Dec. 10, all posters were picked up and will be evaluated based on their creativity and use of the theme. A winner will be selected from each class with their poster being put into the Wapsie Valley FFA Calendar.
The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter is proud to announce that this year’s canned food drive was held in preschool through 6th grade in both Readlyn and Fairbank elementaries. This event also started on Nov. 29, the day of Food for America, and was picked up on Dec. 10. All food collected went to the Fairbank food pantry to help those in need over the holiday season.