CALMAR — This year, there were over 350 FFA members from across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin from 27 different schools attending the Iowa Dairy Expo.
This is an annual event located at the Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation in Calmar. Competitors get the hands-on chance to judge animals and learn more about the dairy industry.
Wapsie FFA is proud to say that it sent 28 students who were entered in a total of six different contests. All of the Wapsie competitors, classes, and the results are listed below. Great job to everyone who participated!
• Keegon Brown – Non Reasons 1
• Kathryn Garlow – Non Reasons 1
• Emily Heineman – Non Reasons 1
• Clayton Hershey – Non Reasons 1
• Austin Hesse – Non Reasons 2 – 4th place individual overall – 8th place team overall
• Leah Huebner – Non Reasons 2 – 8th place team overall
• Anthony Jacque – Non Reasons 2 – 8th place team overall
• Cannon Joerger – Non Reasons 2 – 8th place team overall
• Sydney Matthias – Non Reasons 3 – 3rd place individual overall, 4th place team overall
• Isabella Ryherd – Non Reasons 3 – 4th place team overall
• Cole Snyder – Non Reasons 3 – 4th place team overall
• Elle Voy – Non Reasons 3 – 4th place team overall
• Brok Grober – Judging Foods 1
• Jayden Wagner – Judging Foods 1
• Treasa Wilcox – Judging Foods 1
• Bodie Turner – Judging Foods 1
• Luke Best – Judging Foods 2
• Kaden Brady – Judging Foods 2
• Caden Foelske – Judging Foods 2
• Laikin Foelske – Judging Foods 2
• Tyce Hagenow – Reasons 1
• Maggie Burgett – Reasons 1
• Quincy Zuck – Reasons 1
• Elijah Zuck – Reasons 1
• Luke Koepke – Reasons 2
• Kylee Bartz – Reasons 2
• Devon Degroote – Reasons 2
• Hunter Fuller – Reasons 2