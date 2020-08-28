FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley’s football team is looking to improve on last season’s 5-4 record and a basketball championship could help their cause. Players from the boys basketball team that captured the school’s first ever state championship earlier this year are key members of the gridiron squad.
“It will give them confidence, which hopefully applies to football,” head coach Tony Foster said.
Six members of basketball head coach Marty McKowen’s championship team playing football this fall are seniors Garrett Barnes, Blayde Bellis, Tyler Ott, Kobe Risse and Dallas Wittenberg, as well as junior Gunner Meyer.
Senior Kobe Risse, who guided the offense of coach McKowen’s title team as the starting point guard, will lead Foster’s offense at quarterback. Risse completed 57% of his passes last fall as he threw for 1,290 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Senior wideout Bellis, Risse’s backcourt counterpart, was the Warriors’ leading receiver with 38 receptions, 524 yards and 11 touchdowns. Another McKowen starter, senior Tyler Ott, is also a receiving weapon for Risse, catching 23 passes for 317 yards last season.
On the defensive side of the ball, Wapsie Valley will need to replace graduate Brock Beesecker‘s production. He led the team with 68 tackles. Ott and Bellis are positioned to help fill that void as they had 32.5 and 27.5 tackles, respectively, last season.
Barnes will anchor the defensive line. He had the fourth most tackles last season with 37, along with two sacks.
Wittenburg is back as kicker to follow up on his all-district 2019 season.
Meyer, who was named to the Class 1A State Basketball All-Tournament Team, is trying out football for the first time. He’s looking to play wide receiver and safety.
The only starter from the basketball team that won’t be playing this season is Kiks Rosengarten, who graduated and is now playing basketball at Upper Iowa University for former Warrior Brooks McKowen.
Wapsie’s rushing attack will see the return of senior Trevor Sauerbrei, who was limited to five games last season because of injury. In that span, he had 675 yards on 97 carries along with 12 touchdowns. Fellow senior Jordan Rubner is poised to share the ground workload. Rubner had 238 rushing yards last season at five yards per carry. He also had 111 yards receiving.
To provide motivation along the way, Wapsie faithful will carry on the “We are family” chant started with the 2019-20 champion basketball team.
Additionally, this experienced Warriors team is coming off a 2019 season in which all of their losses were winnable games.
“Last year we lost four close games, two in overtime, all to very good teams,” Foster noted. “This year we hope to get over that hump.”
AT A GLANCE
Coaching staff: head coach Tony Foster and assistant coaches Brett Bergman, Duane Foster and Cody Jones.
2019 RESULTS
Final record: 5-4; 3rd in Class A District 7
Wins: Clayton Ridge (52-13), Denver (13-6), GMG (50-0), BCLUW (54-0), and East Buchanan (49-18)
Losses: North Tama (7-13), South Winneshiek (26-28), Hudson (7-14), and Grundy Center (14-17)
2019 statistical leaders returning
Passing: Kobe Risse, SR, 94/165, 1,290 yds, 15 TDs
Receiving: Blayde Bellis, SR, 38 rec, 524 yds, 11 TDs
Rushing: Trevor Sauerbrei, SR, 675 yds, 12 TDs
TOTAL TACKLES — Garrett Barnes, SR, 37 tot
CLASS A DISTRICT 4: Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg; MFL MarMac; Postville; South Winneshiek, Calmar; Starmont and Wapsie Valley
2020 SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., at DENVER
Friday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., EAST BUCHANAN
Friday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., at MFL MarMac
Friday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at STARMONT
Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., SOUTH WINNESHIEK
Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., POSTVILLE
Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., at CLAYTON RIDGE
Players:
Ayden Cummings 12 6-3 270 57
Kobe Risse 12 6-0 180 7
Trevor Sauerbrei 12 6-1 185 24
Jordan Rubner 12 5-10 185 2
Brody Stark 12 5-9 170 39
Ethan Oltrogge 12 6-0 160 11
Tyler Ott 12 5-10 180 23
Blayde Bellis 12 5-8 170 1
Ben Riordan 12 6-0 215 79
Luke Rochford 12 6-3 285 73
Colin O’Donnell 12 5-11 190 61
Garrett Barnes 12 6-0 180 59
Isaiah Morse 12 5-10 220 60
Dallas Wittenburg 12 5-11 170 20
Tylan Hirsch 12 5-8 150 43
Brady Sauerbrei 11 6-0 165 15
Hunter Ackerman 11 6-2 190 65
Gunner Meyer 11 6-3 180 88
Ryan Schares 11 6-0 170 21
Parker Landsgard 11 6-3 200 86
Gavin Leistikow 11 5-10 160 14
Holten Robinson 11 5-9 150 4
Mason Harter 10 6-4 190 81
Hunter Kane 10 6-0 180 32
Brady Weepie 10 5-11 208 52
Braden Knight 10 5-11 160 22
Anthony Jacque 10 5-9 155 15
Cannon Joerger 10 6-0 150 30
Andruw Westpfahl 10 5-9 160 28
Keegan Brown 10 6-0 215 78
Elly Voy 10 5-8 180 70
Casey O’Donnell 10 6-0 150 5
Austin Hesse 10 5-8 152 60
Isaiah Price 10 5-7 137 16
Dawson Schmit 10 5-7 135 8
Jaxson Kuhlman 10 5-10 190 84
Kane Schmitz 10 5-8 155 23
Brok Grober 10 5-10 157 80
Bryce Zimmerman 10 5-11 160 51
Noah Richards 9 52
Ian Buzynski 9 20
Tanner Curley 9 2
Jack Jans 9 2
Jackson Adair 9 59
Brock Kleitsch 9 24
Brody Kleitsch 9 14
Derek Hilsenbeck 9 72
Jacob Schoer 9 85
Tucker Ladeburg 9 73
Traeton Sauerbrei 9 32
Braden Strottman 9 90
Drew Sauerbrei 9 84
Manny Huebner 9 10