FAIRBANK — Mary Bodensteiner scored 12 points to lead Wapsie Valley at home Monday night against conference foe Union Community. The Knights, however, took and early lead and hung on to win 31-23
Wapsie Valley fell to 1-5 overall, while Union improved to 1-4.
Wapsie Valley was down 11-15 at the half and had it's best scoring quarter of the night by putting up 9 in the third. The Knights added 10 and doubled up the Warriors in the fourth 6-3.
The Warriors had 10 steals in the game, but gave up 21 turnovers.
Union has now won two in a row over Wapsie Valley. The Knights won 43-39 on Jan. 28 toward the end of last season.
SCORING BY QUARTER
UC _ 9 _ 6 _ 10 _ 6 — 31
WV _ 4_ 7 _ 9 _ 3 — 23
POINTS — Union: n/a. Wapsie Valley: Mary Bodensteiner 12, Kate Risse 7, Reagan Barnes 2, Sydney Matthias 2.
REBOUNDS — Union: n/a. Wapsie Valley: Bodensteiner 11, Barnes 7, Risse 4, Courtney Schmitz 2, Hailey Eitzenhefer 2, Matthias 2, Kaliya Lampe 1
STEALS — Union: n/a. Wapsie Valley: Barnes 2, Bodensteiner 2, Risse 2, Ellie Neil 2, Matthias 1, Lampe 1.
UP NEXT: The Warriors traveled to Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday. Check OelweinDailyRegister.com for the score. They will return to action Jan. 4 for a 7:30 p.m. game at Janesville (1-4)