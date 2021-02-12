FAIRBANK — Make a difference.
Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie gave his team that message prior to Thursday night’s Class 1A Region 3 contest against Janesville in a clash of teams with identical records. His team took the message to heart to procure a 46-34 victory and propel the Warriors (5-17) into a regional quarterfinal game at Saint Ansgar (19-1)on Tuesday.
“We played very hard and we definitely had to to work for it,” senior guard Courtney Schmitz said. “I think we all stepped up tonight to help get the win.”
Schmitz tossed in a putback with 6 minutes, 14 seconds on the second-quarter clock to give Wapsie Valley a 10-5 advantage, and later scored on another putback for a 14-5 advantage.
Junior Ellie Neil netted the team’s first points off a 3-pointer and closed the first half with another 3 to give Wapsie Valley an 18-12 halftime lead. Neil scored eight of her season-high 10 points in the opening 16 minutes while Schmitz chipped in a season-high six.
The duo helped keep the hosts afloat as the Wildcats (4-18) gameplanned to slow Wapsie Valley top scorers Mary Bodensteiner (12 points per game) and Kate Risse (9 ppg). Risse finished with 12 and Bodensteiner ended with 11, but they combined to score all but four points in the second half.
“Kate and Mary were obviously getting face-guarded, so other girls had to step up,” Neil said. “Courtney and I were two of those girls that did.”
Later in the third quarter, Janesville closed within 22-18 with 1:30 remaining. The response took nearly the rest of the frame, but Hailey Eitzenhefer sank just her fourth 3 of the season to give Wapsie Valley a 25-18 edge.
“There were times it wasn’t pretty and (Janesville) had a great game plan,” Davie said. “They were going to take away Mary and Kate, and the other girls stepped up. Especially in the first half. That’s what (Janesville) forced us to do.”
Risse and Reagan Barnes (four points) also battled foul trouble all night, which was just one area the Warriors struggled in. Wapsie Valley shot 25 percent from the field, 13.6 percent from the 3-point line and missed eight free throws.
The Warriors also allowed the Wildcats to grab 11 offensive rebounds, which they scored five points off. But Davie’s team forced 23 turnovers to help offset the misses and miscues.
“It doesn’t really matter how pretty it is in the postseason,” Davie said. “We’re practicing (Friday). We’ll prepare for Saint Ansger and go from there.
“You never know who the hero is going to be. It took everybody tonight.”
In addition, the home team went on a nine-point run after Janeville closed within 25-21, with Barnes, Bodensteiner, Neil and Risse all contributing. Risse scored eight in the final three minutes to help seal the win.
Chmitz added eight rebounds and two steals, while Barnes grabbed seven rebounds and collected three steals. Bodensteiner snagged 11 rebounds and Risse grabbed five steals.
“It’s definitely a mindset thing. We have to pick each other up and move on from our mistakes,” Schmitz said. “We’re going to take this and run with it, practice hard the next couple days for our game Tuesday.”
SCORING BY QUARTER
JN 5 7 6 16 — 34
WV 8 10 7 21 — 46
WV individual stats
POINTS — Kate Risse 12, Mary Bodensteiner 11, Ellie Neil 10, Courtney Schmitz 6, Reagan Barnes 4 and Hailey Eitzenhefer 3.
REBOUNDS — Bodensteiner 9, Schmitz 8, Barnes 7, Sydney Matthias 5, Kaliya Lampe 4, Risse 4, Ellie Neil 2, Eitzenhefer 1, and Becca Platte 1.
STEALS — Risse 5, Lampe 3, Barnes 3, Schmitz 2, Neil 1, Bodensteiner 1.
BLOCKS — Anna Curley 1 and Lampe 1.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley (5-17) travels to Saint Ansgar (19-1) on Tuesday for a Class 1A Region 3 quarterfinal. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. The winner will face either Nashua-Plainfield (11-10) or West Central (9-11).