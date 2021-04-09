ALBURNETT — The Warriors scored 77 points to place third Thursday in Alburnett.
Elle Voy won the shot put (31-6) and was sixth in the discus (82-3) to score 11 points, and Ava VanDaele placed second in the 800 (2:41.91) and garnered relay points for Wapsie Valley.
Brooklyn Etringer won the 1500M (6:07.76) by seven seconds to snag another 10 points. Reagan Barnes placed fourth in the 200M (31.97) and Sydnie Martin was fourth in the 400M (1:06.6). Brylee Bellis was sixth in the 100M (14.86) and Isabel LaRue was sixth in the long jump (12-11.5).
Wapsie Valley won the distance medley relay in 4:50.1. It was second in the 800M relay (2:01.97), second in the 1,600M relay (4:42.01), third in the 400M relay (56.12) and third in the sprint medley (2:03).