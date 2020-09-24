NEW HAMPTON — Wapsie Valley was 1-1 at New Hampton’s volleyball triangular Thursday night.
The Warriors topped New Hampton in two sets (25-14, 25-23), but fell in three to Janesville (16-25, 23-25, 15-17).
In new rankings released earlier on Thursday by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, Wapsie Valley had risen from second to first in Class 1A. Janesville rose from fourth to second.
Janesville capped the evening by beating New Hampton in two sets (25-23, 25-20).
Janesville improved its season record to 15-1. Wapsie Valley is now 9-2. New Hampton is
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel to Decorah on Saturday for tournament play beginning at 8:30 a.m. with matches against South Winneshiek, Jesup and Postville.