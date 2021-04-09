WATERLOO — The boys fell in a dual to Hudson, 162-183 on Thursday at South Hills Golf Course in Waterloo while the girls were third in a triangular field.
Gavin Leistikow shot a 44, while Brody Blaylock carded a 45. Michael Mann (46), Tucker Ladeburg (48), Parker Landsgard (55) and Cael Gray (76) followed.
In girls golf, the Warriors shot a 295. Individual scores were not available as of press time.
North Fayette Valley faces Waukon in golf
Rayne Everitt shot a 47 to claim medalist honors on Thursday, but Waukon put their top seven golfers behind Everitt as the Indians beat the TigerHawks, 209-254.
Alyssa Jones (65), Claire Cummings (71) and Claire Britt (71) followed.
On the boys side, TigerHawks scored were not available as of press time.
Archery
Huskies end virtual state tournaments in middle of packs
The Oelwein archery team recently concluded the 2021 Iowa NASP 3D and Bull-seye virtual state tournaments.
The Huskies ranked 12 out of 18 teams in the 3D tournament with a score of 1,612 and 71 No. 10s. In the bullseye tournament, Oelwein had a score of 3,220 with 134 10s to place 18th out of 25 teams.
Senior Ashton Beatty posted a 288 score in the bullseye tournament to rank third among the 63 seniors and ninth overall out of 323 competitors. He hit 18 10s. Freshman Mitchell Trumblee shot a 287 with 19 10s, placing third amongst freshmen (out of 97) and 12th overall. Other boys scores in the bullseye tourna-ment included Dylan Moellers and Hunter Woodward (272), Owen Gieselman (268), Leo Dettbarn (265), CJ Beatty (265), Ayden James (264), Max Manske (262), Camden Huffman (258), Brandon Hoover (249), Jonah Wion (229) and Austin Hoover (222).
On the girls side, Santana King posted a 273 with 12 10s to place 90th out of 316, while ranking 19th of 85 freshmen girls. Bailee Craun (258), Aryn Glew (256), Molly Trumblee (252), Gabriella Kirkbride (237) and Alison Steggall (234) all posted scores over 230.
The 3D tournament produced similar results for Ashton Beatty; the senior ranked second among seniors and eighth of 114 in the field while posting a 286 with 19 10s. Mitchell Trumblee (272), Beatty (270), Woodward (264), Huffman (255), James (255) and Dettbarn (252) followed.
On the girls side, Craun posted a 264 with 10 10s. She was 64th out of 121, and 17th out of 32 freshmen. Kirkbride (256), King (251), Molly Trumblee (236) and Alison Steggall (197) followed.
Boys soccer
North Fayette Valley 6, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1
The TigerHawks (2-0) broke open a 2-1 contest with four second-half goals. Indi-vidual scoring was not available as of press time.
Track and field
North Fayette Valley boys fifth at Waverly-Shell Rock
The TigerHawks boys scored 61 points Thursday at the Dave Sage Relays. Most of the point production came from NFV’s relays — the sprint medley (1 minute, 45.54 seconds) and distance medley (4:09.71) each placed fourth and the 400- (47.63, fifth), 800- (1:48.43, seventh) and 1,600-meter relays (4:27.83, seventh) all placed top-8.
Peyton Halverson placed second in the 3,200 (11:04.86) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:11.91) and Lucas Wurzer was third in the 110 hurdles (17.31) and fifth in the 400 (1:03.21) hurdles. Zack Robrock was third in the 400 (1:00.52). Blake Reichert placed fourth in the shot put (40 feet, 11 inches) and sixth in the discus (117-11.5), while Jackson Blue was sixth in the shot put (40-0).
Ben Miller placed seventh in the 3,200 (11:24.39) and eighth in the 1,600 (5:27.18) and Dillon Spargrove was eighth in the 800 (2:22.08).
Wapsie Valley boys placed seventh at Waverly-Shell Rock
Gunner Meyer won the high jump (5-8) by two inches to pace the Warriors, who scored 56 points to place seventh at the Dave Sage Relays.
All seven relays scored points, with the shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.44) winning the gold by 0.03 seconds and the 400 relay (44.75) losing the gold by 0.01.
Traeton Sauerbrei placed fourth in the 100 (12.33) and eighth in the 200 (25.34), and Brody Stark was seventh in the 110 hurdles (18.32). Brady Sauerbrei was sixth in the high jump (5-2). Luke Rochford was eighth (113-5) in the discus.
Wapsie Valley girls third at Alburnett
The Warriors scored 77 points to place third Thursday in Alburnett.
Elle Voy won the shot put (31-6) and was sixth in the discus (82-3) to score 11 points, and Ava VanDaele placed second in the 800 (2:41.91) and garnered relay points for Wapsie Valley.
Brooklyn Etringer won the 1,500 (6:07.76) by seven seconds to snag another 10 points. Reagan Barnes placed fourth in the 200 (31.97) and Sydnie Martin was fourth in the 400 (1:06.6). Brylee Bellis was sixth in the 100 (14.86) and Isabel LaRue was sixth in the long jump (12-11.5).
Wapsie Valley won the distance medley relay in 4:50.1. It was second in the 800 relay (2:01.97), second in the 1,600 relay (4:42.01), third in the 400 relay (56.12) and third in the sprint medley (2:03).
West Central boys score 11 points at Foster-Kiesau Relays
Aidan Nelson placed fourth in the high jump (5-4) to lead the Blue Devils’ per-formances Thursday in Postville.
Charlie Sieck placed sixth in the 1,600 (5:19.21) and the 1,600 relay team was sixth (4:12.86), two-tenths of a second off fifth place.