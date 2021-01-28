Two groups of Wapsie Valley Large Group Speech students are advancing to the state competition in Postville on Feb. 6, after receiving coveted “division I” ratings at the district competition, judged Saturday, Jan. 23.
This year, Wapsie Valley had a judge come to the high school and held a “mini-contest” with its three groups.
Advancing to state were:
• Asa Kelley and Christopher Tibbott, who performed “Metatheatre” in ensemble acting.
• Joslynn Miller and Kelley, who performed “I Think I Got You Beat” in musical theater.
Ronnie Wilcox and Treasa Wilcox performed improvisational theater and received a division II rating.
“All groups performed wonderfully and we are so proud of them!” speech coach Amy Nosbisch said. “Congratulations!”
— Mira Schmitt-Cash