Wapsie Valley Schools has some, but fewer than five, confirmed COVID-19 cases and six out of school awaiting COVID-19 test results, according to the district’s newsletter issued Friday.
According to Iowa Department of Health guidelines issued Sept. 16, “Schools with five or fewer cases should not provide a specific count, but can confirm there are cases within the school population.”
Some 36 students are in remote learning quarantine for exposure to COVID-19. The district average rate of absenteeism in the last five days is 2.4%.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 tracker website, “community spread,” meaning the two-week average COVID-19 positivity rates, compared to all tested, are as follows: Bremer County 23.6% (415 cases in the last month and 10 deaths), Buchanan County 18% (291 cases in the last month and five deaths), Black Hawk County 22.6% (2,408 cases in the last month and 107 deaths) and Fayette County 15.3% (249 cases in the last month, six deaths).
The district newsletter said that families who have to medicate (Ibuprofen/Tylenol) their child for illness prior to the school day in order for them to get through the school day, should keep them at home and monitor symptoms throughout the day.
Parents were reminded with regard to doctor’s notes: “If your child is out due to illness, the parents are responsible for hand delivering the doctor note prior to the child entering the school on the day of their return, or having the note faxed to the school before the student returns. This will be required for all students needing a doctor’s note in order to return to school.”
The junior and senior high office secretary’s fax is 319-638-7061.Call the school, 319-638-6711, with questions.
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}