The Wapsie Valley Class of 2021 will graduate in an outdoor ceremony on Sunday, May 16 at 1 p.m. on the football field.
Speakers will be the class valedictorians and salutatorian. Valedictorians are, alphabetically, Grace Imbrogno, Trevor Sauerbrei, Macey Schmit, Brody Stark, Ethan Oltrogge and Dallas Wittenburg. Salutatorian is Kaylee Kleitsch.
The class motto is, “We won’t be telling stories, we’ll be too busy
making them.” Class colors are gold and ivory. Flower is the purple iris. Song is “How They Remember You,” by Rascal Flatts.
The school will set out 10 chairs per family, says High School Principal TJ Murphy. Families may bring chairs as needed beyond that.
According to the school newsletter published Friday, there are zero confirmed COVID-19 cases and no pending tests in the school district.