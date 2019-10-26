FAIRBANK — Twice a year for about 35 years, the Wapsie Valley FFA has held a Drive Your Tractor to School Day.
As someone could probably guess from its name, this is the day that any Wapsie student (not just FFA members!) with a school permit or driver’s license has the chance to drive his or her tractor to school.
Once the tractors reach the high school, they get parked in the freshman row of the student parking lot. This way, everybody who drives by during the day gets to take a close-up look at this unique tradition.
This fall, Drive Your Tractor to School Day was held during Homecoming Week on the “Dress like a Redneck” themed day.
When asked why he partakes in this Wapsie Valley custom, Tyce Hagenow, a freshman, said, “Because it’s a fun experience and a chance to show people how great agriculture can be.”
Many students love participating in this event every year, while the ones who don’t have their own tractors to drive just have fun watching it all happen.
Gavin Duffy, a junior, said that it’s “just a part of what we do here. It reflects what our small farming community is all about and is something that is unique to Wapsie.”
Thanks to everybody who drove their tractors this fall!