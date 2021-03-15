POSTVILLE — Wapsie Valley Individual Speech students competed at the State Contest on Saturday, March 13 at Postville.
“Individual State Speech went AMAZING for these talented students!” posted the Wapsie Valley Speech page. Students are coached by Amy Nosbisch. “Out of the six acts, four received straight ones!”
Taking all three “division I” ratings were:
Asa Kelley in prose, “Making Money,” Christopher Tibbott in literary program, “Mothers,” and in acting, “Ashes,” and Ronnie Wilcox in after dinner with, “Mistakes.”
Receiving overall “division II” ratings were”
Olivia Hershey in prose and Kelley in solo musical theater.
“We are so proud of everybody for receiving AMAZING scores with all ones and twos! It was very successful!” the post concluded.
West Central’s state meet was postponed to Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at North Fayette Valley owing to a snow day on Monday. Oelwein was expecting to host its own competition tentatively on Thursday.