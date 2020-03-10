After taking down the top seed Lake Mills on Monday, No. 8 Wapsie Valley is seemingly prepared for any challenge thrown their way. You wouldn’t be able to tell that this is the first trip to State for this group of Warriors. The bright lights, roaring fan bases and coming in at the lowest seed doesn’t faze Wapsie.
“Our kids, right when the seeding came out, they’re texting, calling and talking to each other saying, ‘It doesn’t matter,’” head coach Marty McKowen said after Monday’s Class 1A 49-45 opening round upset. “We’re down here to play and not just to try to win the first game. We’re down here to win every game we can.”
The Warriors will have to slow down another high-scoring team like Lake Mills that scores more than 70 points per game in Wednesday’s semifinal against No. 4 Montezuma. This semifinal matchup is shaping up to be a battle of high-scoring offense against stifling defense with the Braves 71.3 points per game average opposed by Wapsie’s 51 ppg allowed.
Montezuma showed no signs of slowing, coming off of a 75-50 rout against a 23-3 Martensdale-St. Mary’s team on Monday. The challenge will be to slow down Trey Shearer, the second-leading scorer in Class 1A. He averages 25.5 ppg and 45.5 percent from the 3-point range. Teammate Cole Watts averages 17.9 ppg.
A key factor favoring Wapsie Valley is size, considering that the Braves’ tallest player Eddie Burgess at 6-foot-4 will match up with the Warriors’ 6-foot-7 center Kiks Rosengarten. It will be a battle on the boards with Rosengarten’s 12.4 rebounds per game average (2nd in Class 1A) pitted against Burgess’ 10.5 rebounds per game (5th in Class 1A).
Offensively, Burgess and the Braves will look to slow down Rosengarten, who leads the Warriors in scoring with 19.2 ppg.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. Whoever wins will face the winner of Bishop Garrigan-Algona (23-2) and West Fork-Sheffield (24-2) in the championship game on Friday.
Wapsie is set for battle.
“We’re used to coming in as the underdogs and knocking out the team above us,” Rosengarten said.
“We’re going down with a chance to win the whole thing,” McKowen added.
Amidst the State Tournament where the central focus is to survive and advance, Montezuma’s Eddie Burgess provided a breath of fresh air on enjoying the moment at hand.
“We just love to play basketball,” Burgess said with a smile. “That’s one thing that we do. We just come out here and have fun every night.”
BOX SCORE
Bellis, Blayde: 2-7 (FG), 1-4 (3-Ptr), 0-1 (FT), 9 REB, 5 PTS, 2 AST, 2 TO, 2 STL
Risse Kobe: 3-4 (FG), 3 REB, 6 PTS, 5 AST, 3 TO
Ott, Tyler: 0-3 (FG), 0-2 (3-Ptr), 1-2 (FT), 5 REB, 1 PT, 1 TO
Rosengarten, Kiks: 7-15 (FG), 0-1 (3-Ptr), 2-5 (FT), 9 REB, 16 PTS, 4 TO, 1 BLK
Meyer, Gunner: 6-13 (FG), 3-5 (3-Ptr), 4-5 (FT), 2 REB, 19 PTS, 1 AST, 4 TO, 1 BLK, 2 STL
Westpfahl, Andrew: 1 REB, 1 STL
O’Donnell, Casey: 0-1 (FG), 1 REB
Landsgard, Parker: 1-1 (FG), 2 PTS
Team: 19-44 (43.2 % FG), 4-12 (33.3 % 3-Ptr), 7-13 (53.8% FT), 31 REB (6 Off), 8 AST, 14 TO, 2 BLK, 5 STL