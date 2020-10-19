FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley scored 28 points in the first quarter and 20 more in the second on their way to a 58-0 first round win over Starmont.
Senior quarterback Kobe Risse threw six touchdown passes in the first half, according to Wapsie Athletic’s Twitter feed. After senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei scored the first touchdown on a four-yard run, Risse connected with him on a 44-yard touchdown reception. Then Risse threw touchdowns to Blayde Bellis (10 yards), Tyler Ott (40 yards), Jordan Rubner (15 yards), Ott (23 yards) and Ott again (31 yards).
Wapsie Valley went on to win 58-0. The Warriors final score was a 40-yard field goal by Dallas Wittenburg, which was his first field goal attempt of the season, according to Wapsie Athletics.
Risse completed 10 passed for 233 yards and six touchdowns. Sauerbrei rushed eight times for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
SCORING BY QUARTER
STARMONT ______0 __ 0 __ 0 _ 0 — 0
WAPSIE VALLEY _ 28 _ 20 _ 7 _ 3 _ 58
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will play Newman Catholic next Friday. Newman defeated North Butler 49-19 on Friday