NASHUA — Saint Ansgar came out blasting in the first set of the Class 1A Region 6 championship, taking an early lead. But, Wapsie Valley’s defense settled in and started cutting off the lightning strike spikes at the net and digging out those that got past.
The Warriors went on to win in three sets — 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 —and returning to the State Tournament. Last season, Wapsie Valley fell one win short of a state championship.
Junior Lydia Imbrogno led the Warriors with 12 of the team’s 27 kills. Sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten had nine.
Defensively, Rosengarten made three of Wapsie Valley’s eight blocks. Imbrogno and freshman Anna Curley each had two. Junior Becca Platte made one.
Sophomore Hannah Knight led the way serving by going 30-for-31 with eight aces.
UP NEXT: No. 2 seeded Wapsie Valley (20-7) will play Burlington Notre Dame (17-5) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Alliant Energy PowerHouse (formerly U.S. Cellular Center) in Cedar Rapids.
This report will be updated.