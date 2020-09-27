FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley School District is celebrating Homecoming Week, Sept. 28-Oct. 3.
This year’s homecoming theme is “Lights, Camera, Action,” and is reflected by the daily dress up themes.
On Monday, Sept. 28, the theme is “That 70’s Show” and 70’s Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 29, is Christmas Vacation – Christmas Day.
Wednesday, Sept. 30, is Harry Potter themes, with each class dressing as a house from Harry Potter. Houses are, Freshmen — Slytherin (green); Sophomores – Ravenclaw (purple); Juniors – Hufflepuff (yellow); and Seniors – Gryffindor (red).
Junior High students can dress as the house you would like to support. Staff are asked to dress like teachers from the movies and books.
Thursday, Oct. 1 is “Freaky Friday” and students can switch lives or dress/act with someone. Also on Thursday will be a community pep rally on the football field 7:30-8:30 p.m. where homecoming king and queen will be crowned.
Friday, Oct. 2 will be Friday Night Lights – Spirit Day, and all are encouraged to show their Wapsie Valley spirit.
Saturday, a Homecoming Parade will be held through Fairbank, Oran, Readlyn and Klinger. The parade begins at 5 p.m. in Fairbank and winds through the towns as listed.